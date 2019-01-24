Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga new song Good Morning will make your morning super fresh

music

The lyrics are written by Gurpreet Saini and the song has sung by Vishal Dadlani, Shanon Donald and has composed by Rochak Kohli.

Still from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga song Good Morning

The fresh new song Good Morning from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is out now. The song will make you go instantly energetic and will make your morning happening as ever. The lyrics are written by Gurpreet Saini and the song has sung by Vishal Dadlani, Shanon Donald and has composed by Rochak Kohli.

The song features Rajkummar Rao singing out the song along with the whole star cast of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Song also features Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and rest of the cast. Fox Star Hindi has announced the song out on Twitter, "This month-end, don’t be broke. Be woke. Check out #GoodMorning, the third song from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga"

The earlier released songs Ek Ladki Ko Dekha to Aisa Laga title track and Ishq Mitha from the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga are getting a great response.

Check out the trailer here:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Juhi Chawla. The story of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be instrumental in pushing the queer conversation forward in India. Representation of the LGBTQ community on celluloid has been a tedious one and with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga it will be a great concept and lesson to be shared with all the parents out there.

Fox Star Studio presents Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on 1st February 2019.

