Eknath Khadse: I smell a rat in Mantralaya's pest control scheme

Questioning as to how the company, which was given a contract to Kill 3,19,400 rats in the secretariat accomplished the task in mere seven days, while the BMC took two years to kill around six lakh rats in Mumbai



Eknath Khadse

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and a minister in Maharashtra government Eknathrao Ganpatrao Khadse on Friday demanded an enquiry into a rat company given a contract to kill the rodents. Questioning as to how the company, which was given a contract to Kill 3,19,400 rats in the secretariat accomplished the task in mere seven days, while the BMC took two years to kill around six lakh rats in Mumbai.

A survey found that there were 3,19,400 rats in the secretariat and a work order was issued in this regard. According to the minister, about 45,628 rats a day were killed (around 31.68 rats every minute). The government could have deployed ten cats to do the job instead of hiring a private firm, the former revenue minister said in a lighter vein.

But the minister demanded to know the technique used in this connection and also where did the dead bodies of the rats disappear. The Maharashtra government has assured the minister of a thorough probe into the matter.

