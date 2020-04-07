Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor have the sweetest birthday wishes for papa Jeetendra!

A screengrab from the video shared by Ekta Kapoor on Instagram

As Jeetendra celebrates his 78th birthday today, the 'jumping Jack' of India has been receiving countless birthday wishes and blessings from all over India. Among these wishes are two very special ones, those from his kids, Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share a lovely video that features Jeetendra and the rest of their family in happy moments together. The video also stars Ekta and Tusshar's mother Shobha Kapoor, Tusshar's son Laksshya, and Ekta's son Ravie.

Ekta shared the video and wrote, "Happie bday papa! Ur d most positive person I know! May u stay happy n have long joyous life! u r a role model for all of us! Loveeee uuuu."

How lovely, don't you think so? Tusshar Kapoor also shared a video celebrating dad Jeetendra's 78 years of being awesome!

Jeetendra was born in Amritsar, but was raised in Mumbai after his family moved here. He has acted in movies like Parichay and Kinara, and over-the-top commercial outings like Mawaali, Himmatwala and Tohfa.

