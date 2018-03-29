Ekta Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra to come together for a love story

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to reunite with Ekta Kapoor after more than three years for a love story which is yet to decide on its title



After making his fans woo with his intense role and acting expertise in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Ek Villian in 2014, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to reunite with Ekta Kapoor after more than three years for a love story which is yet to decide on its title. The film is expected to go on floor this year.

Confirming the new project, a source close to the development said, "It's a small town love story with edgy characters. As soon as Ekta heard it, she immediately reached out to Sidharth. She believes it's a great role and a perfect film for them to come together. The film is expected to roll in a couple of months. The makers will begin the reccee soon and zero in on a leading lady".

Talking about the film Ek Villian, which was both critically acclaimed and a commercial success, the source added "The duo hopes to recreate the magic with their reunion". We hope to see Sidharth Malhotra recreating his on-screen charm yet again with this upcoming romantic saga.

