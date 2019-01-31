Ekta Kapoor becomes mother to a baby boy via surrogacy

television

After brother Tusshar Kapoor opted for surrogacy and became a father to a baby boy, Laksshya in 2016, Ekta Kapoor too has become a mother to a baby boy via surrogacy

It's a happy day for the Kapoor household. Ekta Kapoor has become a mother to a baby boy via surrogacy. This comes three years after little brother Tusshar Kapoor had opted for surrogacy and become a father to a baby boy, who he named Laksshya Kapoor. Bollywood Hungama reported the producer's baby was born on January 27 and is perfectly healthy. Kapoor will bring the baby home soon. Stay tuned for more updates

Here's how people in the industry have been congratulating Ekta on the good news:

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to his Twitter to congratulate Ekta. He tweeted, "And this is the most heartening news this morning. Many congratulations Ekta. Welcome to the world and joy of parenting. God bless your baby with good health and lots of masti. [sic]"

Director Hansal Mehta also congratulated Ekta through Twitter, "Many congratulations and lots of love dearest @ektaravikapoor. Welcome to parenthood and joy... [sic]"

Ekta is fond of kids in general and if you take a look at her Instagram profile, you will notice that she's pretty close to her nephew, Laksshya.

It was reported that when Tusshar Kapoor had his baby on June 1, 2016, parents Jeetendra and Shobha were a little apprehensive about announcing to the world that he had opted for IVF and surrogacy, as they didn't know how it would be perceived. But Tusshar was happy with the way people accepted and were happy about his news.

In a media statement, Tusshar had said, "I am thrilled to be a father. The paternal instincts in me have been overpowering my heart and mind for some time now. I am thrilled beyond words to have Laksshya, now the greatest source of joy in my life."

