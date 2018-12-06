Ekta Kapoor files complaint after Rs 60,000 goes missing from her bag

crime

Juhu police have questioned five suspects, all of whom have denied their involvement in the theft

Ekta Kapoor

Film Producer and Director Ekta Kapoor registered a complaint with the Juhu police last Saturday after she found out that Rs 60,000 of the Rs 1.5 lakh cash that she had kept in her handbag was missing. The cops have registered a case under section 379 of IPC but no one has been arrested so far.

In her complaint, Kapoor has mentioned that she had kept the cash in her handbag last week. "On Saturday, when she lifted her bag, it felt lighter. On counting the cash, she realised that R60,000 was missing. She approached the Juhu police station and filed a complaint," said a source.

Confirming the incident, Dattatray Pandurang Bhargude, assistant commissioner of police, said, "It could be the handiwork of someone working in her Juhu bungalow. The accused will be arrested soon."

Another source from the police station said a team of three officers has been formed to investigate the matter. The cops have questioned five people, including the driver and domestic help. "We haven't given clean chit to anyone yet. If need be, they will be called for questioning again," the source added.

"The addresses and bank account details of the five suspects have been taken on record. We will scan these details to find out whether the stolen cash has been deposited in any of these accounts. Or, whether they have given the cash to any of their relatives," the source added.

An officer privy to the probe said, "All the suspects who have been quizzed in the case have denied their involvement." He also said CCTV footages were being scanned to find out if any outsider entered her bungalow to commit the offence. Even after repeated attempts to contact Kapoor, she remained unavailable for comments.

