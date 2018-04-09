Ekta Kapoor set to bring a show based on Kamasutra

Ekta Kapoor ready to produce web series about ancient Hindu text on eroticism, sets period drama in Rajasthan



On celluloid, Ekta Kapoor has rarely shied from tackling bold content. So it comes as little surprise that she is ready to push the envelope on the digital platform as well. mid-day has learnt that the producer is set to bring a show based on Kamasutra — the ancient Hindu compendium on eroticism — on her web platform, Alt Balaji.

Set in the 13th century, Ekta Kapoor's show will be an adaptation of Vatsyayana's text with a backdrop of Rajasthani folk. A source close to the development reveals, "The fictional series will be based on the Goli caste in Rajasthan. It is believed that the female population of the caste used to serve as concubines to the kings. They would live in the same palace where the queens were housed, and would enjoy all the possible luxuries. Interestingly, they also enjoyed a fair amount of freedom and rights."

We hear, the TV czarina had been toying with the idea of adapting the Kamasutra for long. So thrilled is she with the concept that Kapoor is apparently heading the scripting process of the saga. "The scripting is underway with Ekta supervising it. Simultaneously, she is also on the lookout for a director who will be able to handle the subject with the required sensitivity and aesthetics. India is the land of Kamasutra and it's essential to throw the spotlight on the culture without passing moral judgment." The spokesperson of the production house confirmed the news.

