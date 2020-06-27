Ekta Kapoor shares a throwback video of BFF Smriti Irani from her Miss India days

Smriti Irani became a household name due to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi produced by Ekta Kapoor. The iconic daily soap marked the first collaboration of Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor and ever since then, their friendship has seen no roadblocks. So, if you are a fan of Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor, and the cult of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, this video for the actress-turned-politician posted by Kapoor cannot be missed and is pure nostalgic stuff!

The producer shared a throwback video of Irani on her Instagram handle. The video takes you back to her days in the Miss India contest. The video shows the former television actress and model introducing herself at the 1998 Miss India competition. In the video, the then 21-year-old talks about her passion for adventure sports and English literature. She also talks about her interest in politics, and to know the people who govern her country. In the caption, Kapoor appreciated Irani's journey from being a household name through a television show to becoming a powerful politician.

"Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy... it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister. Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician. But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl who had walked into Balaji... and we knew her smile would win hearts," Ekta wrote in her post.

Ekta also mentioned in her post how Smriti helped a colleague in need. "Recently, a colleague of hers, who hasn't worked with her, called her up for help, she immediately helped that person. That shows, even today she maintains relations with people who were working with her once. This humility and this attachment to her roots, makes her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend! @smritiiraniofficial (sic)", she wrote.

To this, Irani replied, "Thank you. These words pale in comparison to express my gratitude (sic)." The two ladies have been close friends for a long time and have not shied away from showing their affection for each other on social media.

