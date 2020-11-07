Ekta Kapoor to kick off the promotions for web series Bicchoo Ka Khel

Though the entertainment industry has slowly buzzed to life with studios resuming shooting for films and web series, promotional activities have been restricted to the virtual world in the new normal. That might change soon as Ekta Kapoor has decided to kick off the promotions for her upcoming web series, Bicchoo Ka Khel, with a city tour.

It is heard that the makers of the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club show have organised a special Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi next week. A six-member team, including lead actors Divyenndu, Anshul Chauhan and Zeishan Quadri, will head to the holy city on November 9 for the puja. A source reveals, "Since the show has been extensively shot in Varanasi, Ekta thought it would be fitting to kick off the proceedings with a special aarti in the city. The makers have procured the necessary permission and will be flying down the cast for two days. All safety protocols will be followed during the event."

Divyenndu, who is currently basking in the success of the second season of Mirzapur, confirms the development, saying, "We had a great time shooting in Varanasi, and I'm excited to visit the holy place again."

