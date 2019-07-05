Elavenil shines at 30th World University Summer Games, wins silver medal

other-sports

Gun For Glory prodigy Elavenil, who is from Gujrat and trains under Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation's 'Project Leap' shot a total 249 in the final to win silver medal at the World University Games

Elavenil Valarivan

New Delhi: India's Elavenil Valarivan outshone everyone at the 30th World University Summer Games to score 630.8, a new university world record in qualification stage, and win a silver medal in 10m air rifle event at Napoli, Italy on Thursday.

Elanevil finished ahead of Lin Ying-Shin (629.8) and Lucie Brazdova (628.1, who eventually won the gold medal) in Qualification round to create the university record.

"I am really thrilled with this achievement and really want to thank all my coaches who have trained me so well and without their correct guidance, this would not have been possible. I am happy and this win will give me great confidence going ahead into the Junior World Cup, Suhl," a delighted Elavenil said.

"I am proud of Elavenil and her achievement shows how talented she is. She is part of Project Leap and has over the years shown great progress with all the training and coaching that she is undergoing as part of this ambitious nurturing programme. She is a great shooter and I believe she has all the ingredients required to become a champion shooter," Narang, founder of GNSPF, said.

Valarivan will be next participating in ISSF Junior World Cup 2019, Suhl which is scheduled to start from July 12.

