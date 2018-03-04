Elderly Dalit man beaten to death in Bihar

An elderly Dalit man was beaten to death in a village in Bihar's Nawada district, police on Sunday said





An elderly Dalit man was beaten to death in a village in Bihar's Nawada district, police on Sunday said. Bhuvaneshwar Manjhi, 60, resident of Dharampur village, was first blinded and the beaten to death over a dispute on Saturday night.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.

On Friday, another Dalit man was beaten to death in Nawada.

