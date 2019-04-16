Election 2019: Modi is the biggest liar who became the PM of India, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

national

The Minister said that the central government led by Modi has taken India backwards and has been terrible for the government-owned companies in the country

Narendra Modi

Dang (Gujarat): Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "biggest liar" who has failed to fulfil even one of the many promises he had made prior to 2014 elections.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest liar the country has ever seen in the PM position. He had made 364 promises in 2014, and none of them has been fulfilled to date. The black money is still in foreign, One Rank One Pension is still not implemented and he has come up with the Chowkidar gimmick to hide his shortcomings," Sidhu said while speaking to reporters.

The Minister said that the central government led by Modi has taken India backwards and has been terrible for the government-owned companies in the country.

"China is laying railway lines inside the ocean, America is probing Mars, Russia is building a robotic army and you are making people chowkidar. How is it that the non-performing assets (NPA) in the past five years have risen to 17 lakh crore rupees from just 2 lakh crores under Manmohan Singh government," said Sidhu speaking after an election rally here.

The Congress leader stated that the Modi government has played with the lives of the people of the country and had resorted to gimmicks such as Digital India and Swachh Bharat to fool the voters.

"The ones who came to power as sons of Ganga (BJP), will go out of power as brokers of Rafale. People are being asked to do yoga when they have nothing to eat, without money in their pockets they are opening bank accounts, nothing to feed people and they are constructing toilets, they are playing divisive politics but are asking others to participate in Swachh Bharat and without electricity they are making India digital," the Congress leader said.

Gujarat will see polling in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 23. The counting of the votes will be done on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates