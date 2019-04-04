Election 2019: Priyanka Gandhi carries shoes of journalist who fainted

Published: Apr 04, 2019, 19:46 IST | IANS

Three media personnel fainted soon after Rahul Gandhi addressed the media after submitting his nomination papers at the office of Wayanad Collector

Election 2019: Priyanka Gandhi carries shoes of journalist who fainted
Indian National Congress Party president Rahul Gandhi (centre R) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (centre L) look on as an injured media worker is stretchered away after a barricade collapsed during Rahul's visit to file his candidacy nomination in Kalpetta town in the Wayanad region of southern Kerala state/PTI

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday carried the shoes of a journalist who collapsed when her brother and party President Rahul Gandhi visited Kerala to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

Three media personnel fainted soon after Rahul Gandhi addressed the media after submitting his nomination papers at the office of Wayanad Collector.

A video which went viral showed Priyanka Gandhi holding one of the journalist's shoes while Rahul Gandhi helped people carry the stretcher on which the man was taken to an ambulance.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

keralanational newselections 2019

Leopard caught in Marol after 2 hours of struggle

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story Of The Day
Elections 2019: Will Cong's 'DMK' card be BJP's undoing in Nagpur?

Elections 2019: Will Cong's 'DMK' card be BJP's undoing in Nagpur?