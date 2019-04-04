Election 2019: Priyanka Gandhi carries shoes of journalist who fainted

national

Indian National Congress Party president Rahul Gandhi (centre R) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (centre L) look on as an injured media worker is stretchered away after a barricade collapsed during Rahul's visit to file his candidacy nomination in Kalpetta town in the Wayanad region of southern Kerala state/PTI

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday carried the shoes of a journalist who collapsed when her brother and party President Rahul Gandhi visited Kerala to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

Three media personnel fainted soon after Rahul Gandhi addressed the media after submitting his nomination papers at the office of Wayanad Collector.

A video which went viral showed Priyanka Gandhi holding one of the journalist's shoes while Rahul Gandhi helped people carry the stretcher on which the man was taken to an ambulance.

