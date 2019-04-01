Election 2019: Will Sonakshi Sinha campaign for dad Shatrughan Sinha?

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha feels dad Shatrughan Sinha should have quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) long ago

Sonakshi Sinha with daddy Shatrughan Sinha

Last week, the Shotgun joined the Congress. Sona has reportedly said, "He was with the BJP from the time of Atalji and Advaniji. He has vast knowledge and has a lot of respect within the party. I think the entire Sangh group, especially the names that I have mentioned, have not got the respect that they deserved."

So will Sona step out to canvass for daddy dearest?

Sonakshi Sinha has come out in support of her father Shatrughan Sinha's decision of quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joining the Congress. Sonakshi, who was speaking at an award event here, said her father Shatrughan should have left the BJP long ago.

"If you are not happy with what happening at a place with whom you are associated, then, there is a need to bring a change. And the same he did. I hope in his new association with the Congress, he will be able to do a lot of good work and not feel suppressed," the 'Dabangg' actress told reporters

Also Read: When Shatrughan Sinha felt proud being called Sonakshi's father

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates