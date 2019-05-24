Election Results 2019: What next for Amit Shah?

national

There is frenetic speculation in political circles on whether or not Narendra Modi's Man Friday will be assigned a new role

Amit Shah

Will party president Amit Shah make it to the Narendra Modi cabinet or will he continue as party chief? Speculation on the role of BJP's all-important person is rife in political circles.

On Thursday, Shah's leadership took the BJP to another high when it performed far better than it did in 2014. With yet another feather in his cap, albeit a giant one this time, people in the BJP expect his induction in the Modi cabinet and most probably given an important ministry like home as he had worked in the same capacity with Modi in the Gujarat government. The incumbent Rajya Sabha member also won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat with a resounding margin on Thursday.

Shah has changed the dynamics of electioneering in the country with his planning from scratch and his confident projections. He took charge of the party in July 2014 and completely changed its fortunes. Technically, he is in the second term of the party president's office and the party allows two consecutive terms of three years each.

The former Gujarat minister and PM Modi's Man Friday had shot to prominence in 2014 when he won the party 73 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. BJP won several states under his command and lost some last year, including by-elections in UP which had given the Opposition some hope of putting up a fight.

A BJP leader who wished anonymity, said the party would need Shah's guidance and leadership in the BJP-ruled Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand where Assembly polls are slated this October. "We're not sure whether Amit bhai will be inducted in the Cabinet immediately. His term isn't ending immediately," said the leader.

