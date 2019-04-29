Elections 2019: 6.82 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in Maharashtra

national

As many as 3.11 crore voters spread across the Mumbai metropolitan region and northern and western Maharashtra are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 323 candidates in the fray in these 17 seats

Pic courtesy/Sameer Markande

A voter turnout of 6.82 per cent was recorded in the first two hours in Maharashtra's 17 seats on Monday as polling for the fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state got underway.

Voting begins for fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 in 72 constituencies, across 9 states. pic.twitter.com/WrwCeb0s6X — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

#Mumbai: Voters queue outside polling booth number 40 & 41 in South Mumbai parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/tRnHiTURvo — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Mumbai: Visuals from polling station number 212-222 at Vibgyor School in Mumbai North West constituency where preparation ahead of voting is underway. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/CTA3M5Fnhf — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Polling began at 7 am and long queues were seen outside many booths. BJP MP Poonam Mahajan, industrialist Anil Ambani, Congress nominee Urmila Matondkar and actor Rekha were among the early voters in Mumbai. State education minister Vinod Tawde, BJP candidate from Mumhai-North East Manoj Kotak and Congress nominee from Mumbai-Central Eknath Gaikwad also exercised their franchise in the initial hours.

Mumbai: Preparations are underway at polling station 283 in Hill Road, Bandra West. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/hdRkIs8a63 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Mumbai: Visuals of preparation from polling booth number 40 and 41 in Mumbai South constituency. Voting for the #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/U78lVcawtj — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Mumbai: A woman being carried to cast her vote at polling booth number 181 in Mahim by her family member and polling staff. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/V7loyU0CWJ — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Mumbai: Anil Ambani casts his vote at voting centre number 216 at GD Somani School in Cuffe Parade. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/II9VZJvjmV — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

#Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher casts his votes at polling booth no.235-240 in Juhu. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/o7ZGITSzrF — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

#Mumbai: Actors Bhagyashree and Sonali Bendre after casting their votes at a polling booth in Vile Parle. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/cJFwpTtgKA — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

The voting figures till 9 am are as follows: Nandurbar-8.73 per cent, Dhule-6.31 per cent, Dindori -7.28 per cent, Nashik-6.69 per cent, Palghar-7.86 per cent, Bhiwandi-6.21 per cent, Kalyan-5 per cent, Thane-6.77 per cent, Mumbai-North- 7.85 per cent, Mumbai-North West 6.90 per cent, Mumbai-North East- 7 per cent, Mumbai-North Central 5.98 per cent, Mumbai-South Central-6.45 per cent, Mumbai- South 5.91 per cent, Maval-6.67 per cent, Shirur-7.07 per cent and Shirdi 7.28 per cent.

#Mumbai: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar after casting his vote at polling booth 31 in Tardeo. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/G8VNrNwESd — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

As many as 40 polling booths in these constituencies, including 26 in suburban Mumbai, are being managed women. As many as 3.11 crore voters spread across the Mumbai metropolitan region and northern and western Maharashtra are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 323 candidates in the fray in these 17 seats.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies