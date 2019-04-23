Elections 2019: Assam records 78.52 percent voting till 5 pm in third phase

national

While Dhubri recorded the highest polling of 81.29 percent till 5 p.m., Kokrajhar saw the lowest 76.16 percent polling in Assam

Pic/Twitter IANS

An average 78.52 percent polling was recorded in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and Barpeta constituencies of Assam in the third phase till 5 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

The process started at 7 a.m. in 9,577 polling stations across the four Lok Sabha constituencies, where 74,77,062 electorate cast their votes.

While Dhubri recorded the highest polling of 81.29 percent till 5 p.m., Kokrajhar saw the lowest 76.16 percent polling. The Barpeta and Guwahati Lok Sabha constituencies recorded 77.65 percent and 78.75 percent polling respectively, officials said.

The polling exercise was largely peaceful, though there were reports of malfunctioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in some polling stations. However, the office of the Chief Electoral Office here is yet to spell out the total number EVMs that malfunctioned.

"Polling continued beyond 5 p.m. in some polling stations as we had to allow the last man in the queue to cast his vote. Some polling stations are located remotely and we are yet to get feedback from the polling officials in these locations. The final poll percentage is likely to increase," officials said.

Of the 54 candidates in the fray in the four constituencies, Guwahati has 17, Dhubri 15, Barpeta 13 and Kokrajhar nine.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates