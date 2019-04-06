Elections 2019: BJP candidate Poonam Mahajan's annual income drops over past 5 years

national

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of employment and financial growth, the party's own sitting member of parliament, Poonam Mahajan's affidavit exhibits a steady drop in her and her husband's income over the past five years.

Based on the affidavit she filed on Friday, before becoming an MP in 2013-14, her annual income as reported in the Income Tax Return was Rs 69.14 lakh which has plummeted to Rs 10 lakh in 2017-18. Her husband, 's financials depict a bleaker picture and it has dropped from Rs 85.7 lakh in 2013-14 to a mere Rs 1.01 lakh in 2017-18.

According to her affidavit that she had submitted back in 2014, the total value of her movable assets stood at Rs 18.85 crore while her husband, Vajendra Rao's were worth Rs 27.65 crore. This year, however, the figures stand at Rs 1.06 crore for Mahajan and Rs 1.14 crore for Rao.

While the affidavit filed in 2014 mentioned that Poonam Mahajan owned gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.15 crore, in the affidavit she filed on Friday, the response for the same category is listed as 'nil'. The affidavit mentioned similar entries for Rao while the 2014 affidavit stated that he owned gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.01 crore.

The 2014 affidavit also mentions a non-agricultural plot of land as part of their immovable assets in Rao's name, measuring 1.15 lakh square feet which was purchased back in September 2008 and was worth Rs 1.96 crore back in 2014. Both Mahajan and Rao had three residential properties in Worli. Mahajan's share of the property was worth Rs 26.25 crore and Rs 33 crore. In the affidavit filed on Tuesday, however, neither the non-agricultural land nor the residential properties are mentioned.

While their income may have depreciated, there is a silver lining for both Mahajan and Rao as they have cleared their outstanding loans. Based on the affidavit filed back in 2014, Poonam Mahajan had an outstanding housing loan worth Rs 17.53 crore and a vehicle loan worth 8.16 lakh. Similarly, Rao had an outstanding housing loan of Rs 23.73 crore and a vehicle loan worth Rs 9.89 lakh. In the affidavit filed on Tuesday, however, there are no outstanding loans mentioned.

Poonam Mahajan is contesting in the Mumbai North Central constituency and is pitted against Indian National Congress' candidate Priya Dutt. Despite several messages and calls, Poonam Mahajan was not available for comment.

