Elections 2019: Candidates focus online, spend less on campaigning

Those contesting the polls from Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi are yet to spend even half the amount - Rs 70 lakh each - that they are allowed to

Shrikant Shinde campaigns in Kalyan. Candidates have spent mainly on rented vehicles, banners and carriers, etc, that are used in their rallies

Focusing online has helped candidates in Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi spend less on their campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections. They are allowed to spend Rs 70 lakh each, but are yet to spend even half the amount. They have spent mainly on rented vehicles, banners and carriers etc. used in their rallies.

Between April 14 and 20, Kalyan's Shiv Sena candidate, Shrikant Shinde, has spent Rs 7.86 lakh, while Bhiwandi's BJP candidate, Kapil Patil, has spent around Rs 2.50 lakh on banners and carriages used in his rally. In the same period, NCP candidate Babaji Patil has spent around Rs 3 lakh, for campaigning in the rural parts of Kalyan. However, NCP candidate Anand Paranjpe, has spent almost R22 lakh. In Thane, Shiv Sena candidate and sitting MP Rajan Vichare, has spent over Rs 7 lakh.

EC watching

EC officials have been keeping tabs on every expense of the candidates. An EC official said, "This process helps us identify unchecked money power." The expenditure by the candidates contesting for the Kalyan and Bhiwandi seats in the Lok Sabha elections shows major amounts on the rent of vehicles, banners and advertisements.

Parties speak

A Shiv Sena official said, "The expenses are really low compared to the past election because of digital marketing. Also, we and BJP workers campaign for one candidate. Thirdly, the norms of the EC are very strict and all of us are following them properly. We are also keeping a check on every expense and hence we didn't cross even half the amount a candidate is entitled to." An NCP official said, "We are spending money to take care of our karyakartas and on posters and banners. As we have focused on digital marketing the expenditure has reduced."

