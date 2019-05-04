Elections 2019: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slapped during poll campaigning

national

This is not the first time that the Aam Aadmi Party convener was assaulted

Arvind Kejriwal during a rally. Pic/PTI

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday was slapped by an unidentified man in Moti Nagar in west Delhi while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

The chief minister had stepped on to an open jeep and shook hands with supporters and waved at the gathering when a man wearing a reddish maroon shirt climbed on to the vehicle and landed a slap on his face.

AAP supporters immediately pulled him down and thrashed him.

This is not the first time that the Aam Aadmi Party convener was assaulted.

Kejriwal was also slapped while campaigning for Delhi assembly elections in 2015 and again during the same year when an autorickshaw driver slapped him during a roadshow in Delhi.

He was targetted with ink during a press conference earlier.

In a similar incident, Congress leader Hardik Patel was slapped during a rally in Surendranagar. He was in the middle of a speech when the attacker got on to the stage and slapped him. A day before that, a shoe was hurled at BJP national spokesperson, GVL Narasimha Rao while he was addressing a media briefing in Delhi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates