Elections 2019: Fed-up Aarey residents to boycott Lok Sabha polls

national

Bad roads a major grouse of locals; Aarey CEO says some of the roads are being repaired with funds allotted by PWD

The internal roads of Aarey are uneven and full of potholes

With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, repair work of some of the Aarey Milk Colony roads have started, but the uneven and bumpy internal pathways of the area continue to be a problem for the residents. As the authorities concerned turn a blind eye to this, some of the people living in the internal areas have decided not to vote in the elections, as they think the elected representatives were hardly bothered.

According to sources, residents have been facing this problem since a long time, and over the years, they have demanded repair of the roads several times. The only road in the area that is in a good condition is the main one off the Aarey Milk Colony that connects the Western Express Highway near Goregaon with Moral and Powai near Filter Pada.

Also Read: Mumbai: 40,000 Malwani residents to boycott Lok Sabha elections

Aarey CEO Nathu Rathod said, "Repair work is being done with the help of the funds received from the Public Works Department." When asked about the amount of funds allotted and when the internal roads would be repaired, he said, "I will have to check the exact amount of funds given for the purpose. We are aware that some of the internal roads are in a bad shape, but as and when funds get allotted, we will take up their repairs."

One of the most important arterial roads in the area is the one that goes towards Royal Palms from R market. On an average more than 10,000 vehicles take the road daily. However, the road is very uneven and filled with potholes as well.

Aarey Resident Imran Patel said. "I stay at Unit 15. Travelling to work and back home is a daunting task. Though some of the roads are being repaired, the others continue to be full of potholes. Every time we vote thinking that the roads will be repaired but the elected representatives are least bothered. Hence, some of us have planned not to vote."

Also Read: Lok Sabha polls: 7 lakh red wax sticks to be used to secure EVMs in Maharashtra

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates