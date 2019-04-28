Elections 2019: Important guidelines on list of documents required to cast your vote

national

As voters in Mumbai gear up to cast their votes in phase 4 of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we give you some essential tips that can come handy during the procedure of voting

Representational Picture

Voting for Phase 1, 2 and 3 of the Lok Sabha elections is already complete and now the Phase 4 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections moves to the financial capital of India - Mumbai, which will be held on April 29, 2019. Here's a look at some important guidelines for voters across the country.

Are you ready to cast vote in phase 4?

How To Vote

According to the Election Commission of India, You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Eligible voters can find information on Polling Booths, Contesting candidates, Election Dates and Timings, Identity cards, and EVM on the official website of the Election Commission.



A simple SMS will help you find your polling station. Pic/Twitter Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar

Process to verify name in Electoral Roll:

To know whether you are eligible to vote or no and find your name in the electoral roll, voters are requested to follow the below guidelines:

Log on to electoralsearch.in

Calling the Voter Helpline 1950

SMS <ECI> <epic no> TO 1950

Download Voter Helpline App

#FindYourPollingStation

Locate your Polling Station so that you don't give your vote a miss.#GoVote in #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/uyhQb3ABli — Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) April 26, 2019

Know your polling booth:

In order to know which center in your polling booth to cast your vote, voters are requested to send an SMS to 1950 and within minutes you will get to know the whereabouts of your polling centre. Here's how:

Send an SMS to 1950

Type the message, SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950

Within a few minutes, you will receive an SMS with your personal details and polling booth location

The list of documents to carry while casting your vote. Pic/Twitter Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar



Documents to carry to cast your vote:

Voting might seems an easy process but remember the photo voter slip shall not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document to cast your vote. Hence, voters are requested to carry any of the below-mentioned documents in order to cast their vote on April 29, 2019.

Voter ID card

Passport

Driving License

Service identity card with your photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Bank or Post office passbooks with a photograph attached

Permanent Account Number (PAN Card)

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee ( MNREGA) identity card

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

If you are a retired person then you can carry your Pension document with a photograph

If you are a politician then you can carry official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Aadhaar Card

Keep in mind: According to the Election Commission of India, Mobile phones, cameras or any other electronic gadgets are not allowed inside the polling booth while casting your vote.

Here's a look at the states and the number of parliamentary constituencies voting on April 29

#LokSabhaElections2019: Take a look at the states and the number of parliamentary constituencies voting on April 29, #Phase4 of the #2019GeneralElections.#Dangal2019 pic.twitter.com/NjpBe2mEdF — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) April 27, 2019

Elections 2019: Guidelines On How To Cast Your Vote:

Voting in the largest democracy in the world for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections began on April 11, 2019, in 543 constituencies. The polling for Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases. In Mumbai, the voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will take place on April 29, 2019. We have compiled important guidelines on the voting process. Watch this video to know more.

Election 2019: How To Cast Vote Without Voter ID:

In order to cast vote in the Lok Sabha elections, it's mandatory for an Indian citizen to have an election ID card. But what if you don't have your Voter's ID card? Watch the video to know the guidelines.

The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be announced on May 23, 2019. You can log on to eci.gov.in for more information.

