Elections 2019 in Mumbai: Official inks both fingers of mid-day photographer

Pradeep Dhivar cast his vote at Municipal School No 1, Pratiksha Nagar, Sion

I began my Monday by first casting my vote and returned with both my index fingers inked at Municipal School No 1, Pratiksha Nagar.

I reached the polling station at 7.15 am and joined the queue there, but due to some technical snag, it took half an hour for the proceedings to start. Four voters who cast their votes before me were inked on their right-hand index finger and the official there wanted to do the same with me too.

I informed him that the correct way was to mark the left index finger. He insisted on marking my right hand though and when I requested meeting his senior official to confirm, his colleagues told him that it was indeed the left-hand index finger that must be marked. When he realised his mistake, he wanted to ink my left index finger to rectify his error.

I tried to reason with him saying it was okay now that he had marked my right hand, but he wouldn't budge. While he was ultimately satisfied at having done his job, I had to roam around with two fingers inked.

