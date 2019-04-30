Elections 2019 in Mumbai: Polling booths by the women for the women

national

Booths managed and secured by women were set up in every constituency to encourage more women to vote

A Sakhi Matadan Kendra at Bedekar School, Thane West. Pic/Sameer Markande

Amid the busy polling booths across the city, was a special room at the Mumbadevi polling station called the Sakhi Matadan Kendra - a polling booth managed entirely by women. The room had four female election officers dressed in sarees and the centre was entirely guarded by female police officers too.

The Election Commission began this unique initiative of an all-female polling centre in every constituency to make the electoral process more women-friendly. The booths were also decorated with rangoli and other art while cold drinks were offered to all the voters at these booths.

A senior officer at the booth told mid-day that the balloon and flower decorations and an all-women staff was meant to "encourage more female voters to cast their votes. It also provided a sense of refreshment among the chaos and tension of elections," she said. The Sakhi Matadan Kendra took up one room among the four at the Mumbadevi polling station.

