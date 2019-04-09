Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination from Begusarai

Published: Apr 09, 2019, 16:26 IST | IANS

A joint Left candidate, Kanhaiya Kumar will take on Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh in Begusarai. The RJD is set to field Tanweer Hasan, who lost to Bhola Singh of BJP in 2014

Kanhaiya Kumar. Pic/IANS

Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, contesting as the CPI candidate, on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Hundreds of people, mostly youths, joined Kanhaiya Kumar during a two-kilometre march on foot, cycle and two-wheelers waving red flags in the town.

Kanhaiya Kumar, 32, was arrested in February 2016 and accused of sedition for allegedly doing nothing to prevent the raising of anti-India slogans on the JNU campus.

