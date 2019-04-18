Elections 2019: Kirit Somaiya's presence in Manoj Kotak's campaign upsets Shiv Sena workers

national

Shiv Sena members had objected to Kirit Somaiya being given the ticket as he had criticised Uddhav Thackeray; seeing him with Manoj Kotak has annoyed workers again

Kirit Somaiya (right) atop the vehicle has been accompanying Manoj Kotak everywhere on hisÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â campaign trail

"Ha ka yeto?" (Why is he here?) Irked Shiv Sena workers in Bhandup and Kanjurmarg, have been questioning the presence of BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya and his son, Neil, at every rally and event of alliance candidate from North East Mumbai, Manoj Kotak.

Alienated by the Shiv Sena for his caustic remarks against party President Uddhav Thackeray during the civic elections, the workers' mood is anti-Kirit. During the run-up to the 2017 BMC elections, which the BJP and the Sena had contested separately, Somaiya had talked about the "Bandra mafia," indirectly hinting at Thackeray.

Sena workers annoyed

"The BJP had been co-operative and went by our party's diktat, by not giving a seat to Somaiya. That was for a reason. He had insulted our saheb and that is how it all started and Kotak came in the picture. But now Kirit and his son accompany Kotak everywhere. It does not go well with our supporters," a disgruntled Sena worker from Kanjurmarg East said.

Though areas like Mulund and Ghatkopar boast of a significant Gujarati population, the fate of the North East Mumbai Parliamentary seat may be in the hands of Maharashtrian voters, going by the numbers. Two of the six Assembly segments under it are held by the Sena, with Maharashtrians forming a major chunk of voters in the constituency.

Somaiya putting off Sena workers

Kotak and his team have been extensively campaigning across the constituency to build his profile. Somaiya, who publicly announced Kotak as his 'younger brother,' said he is standing rock solid behind him, and accompanying him in all his campaign trails. But this seems to be working against Kotak as Somaiya's presence is putting off the Sena's workers. Somaiya is accompanied by his son Neil, who is a local corporator. The sulking Sena's ground force could lead to counter votes and become problematic for Kotak.

Such has been the anger against Somaiya, that local Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut, younger brother of party MP Sanjay Raut, had threatened to contest the election against the BJP if they had continued with him. "Today, you see him on every election rath. Why is he given so much importance?" another Sena leader from Bhandup East questioned.

'Sena support important'

Political analysts said the support of Shiv Sena, which is key to the Marathi voters in the constituency, is important this time for the BJP, because the MNS has openly said that it is working for a BJP-mukt India, and its support base will indirectly go to the NCP candidate, Sanjay Dina Patil.

In fact, in 2014, it was the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena support that led Somaiya to win more than 3 lakh votes. Those close to the Somaiya, however, said he will continue to work for the party, and he was not aware of any discord.

