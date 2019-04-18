Elections 2019: Maharashtra records 57 percent turnout for 10 Lok Sabha constituencies

national

Pic/Twitter IANS

Maharashtra recorded a moderate voter turnout with around 57 per cent voting recorded till 5 p.m for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, Election Commission (EC) officials said.

The highest 60.88 per cent turnout was recorded in Nanded and the lowest 51.98 per cent in Solapur.

The poll percentage in other constituencies was Buldhana 57.09 percent, Akola 54.45, Amravati 55.43, Parbhani 58.50, Hingoli 60.69, Beed 58.44, Osmanabad 57.04 and Latur 57.94 percent.

At the closing time for elections, there were long queues of voters, including many women and first-time voters, outside many polling stations.

The EC officials said they would all be permitted to exercise their franchise, and the final voting figures are likely to increase accordingly later in the evening.

In the second phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the total voter turnout for 2nd phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections until 5 pm is 61.12 percent, reports ANI. According to the latest updates, West Bengal witnessed the highest number of voter turnouts at 75.27 percentage while Jammu and Kashmir saw the lowest at 43.37 percent. Besides these two states, Bihar (58.14), Chhattisgarh (68.70), Maharashtra (55.37), Karnataka (61.80), Manipur (74.69), Odisha (57.41), Puducherry (72.40), Tamil Nadu (61.52) and Uttar Pradesh (58.12) saw moderate voter turnout.

With inputs from IANS

