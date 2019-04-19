Elections 2019: Mukesh Ambani endorses Milind Deora for Mumbai South constituency

national

In a 137-second video, which Deora shared on Twitter, Mukesh Ambani says: "Milind is the man for South Mumbai."

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, has extended support to Congress leader Milind Deora in his fight against Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant for South Mumbai parliamentary constituency.

From small shopkeepers to large industrialists - for everyone, South Mumbai means business.



We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority.#MumbaiKaConnection pic.twitter.com/d4xJnvhyKr — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) April 17, 2019

In a 137-second video, which Deora shared on Twitter, the industrialist says: "Milind is the man for South Mumbai."

Banker Uday Kotak is also amongst those who have endorsed the 42-year-old Congress leader in the video clip.

" Having represented South Mumbai for 10 years, I believe, Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic and cultural ecosystem of the South Bombay constituency," Ambani says in the video montage shared by Deora on the micro-blogging site.

Deora is pitted against Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena, who is also the sitting MP from South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, a stronghold of the Sena.

The young leader, who lost the constituency in 2014 general election and was recently appointed Mumbai Congress president, captioned the video saying, "From small shopkeepers to large industrialists - for everyone, South Mumbai means business. We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority."

Mukesh Ambani's endorsement of a Congress candidate has come at a time when Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Anil Ambani in his electioneering.

The Congress president alleges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi favoured Mukesh Ambani's younger brother Anil in getting him offset deal from Rafale jet maker, Dassault.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out Rs. 30,000 crore from Indian Air Force and put it in the pocket of Anil Ambani," Rahul has repeatedly said. The Gandhi scion also has time and again said, "chowkidar chor hai" referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

South Mumbai will go to polls on April 29 and counting of votes will be done on May 23.

