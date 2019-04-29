Elections 2019: Netas appeal to citizens to vote

national

Shiv Sena workers have been assigned various tasks including interacting with voters in their localities and requesting them to come out and vote in large numbers

Most candidates such as Eknath Gaikwad interacted with party workers in their offices. File pic

With Saturday evening marking the last day of campaigning, most candidates spent Sunday at their office, after a month of being on the field to woo voters. Most of them held meetings with party workers.

Speaking to mid-day, Shiv Sena-BJP candidate from Mumbai North West constituency, Gajanan Kirtikar said, "I am really happy with the support we have got during campaigning and it will work in my favour because the Shiv Sena-BJP has delivered on the promises that were made. The added advantage for Shiv Sena-BJP is that we have a very good force of party cadres on ground and their efforts will help us achieve success. I would also appeal to voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes."

While many candidates interacted with party workers and people from the constituency, many also studied voting patterns to understand where they stand, instead of having a relaxing day at home. Shiv Sena workers have been assigned various tasks including interacting with voters in their localities and requesting them to come out and vote in large numbers.

Mumbai North West Congress-NCP candidate Sanjay Nirupam said, "There has been a good response to our campaigning and all I can say is that people should come out in large numbers and exercise their right of voting." Other candidates such as Rahul Shewale (Mumbai South Central), Eknath Gaikwad (Mumbai South Central) and Gopal Shetty (Mumbai North) spent the Sunday in their offices similarly.

