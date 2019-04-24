Elections 2019: Not voting shouldn't be an option, says Saif Ali Khan

bollywood

"Young people notoriously do not vote and I think that is the reason we have been brought here today is to speak at this forum to try and influence and point out the importance of that vote," Saif Ali Khan said

Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan has urged people of the country to vote and said that not voting should not be an option as people of the country can make a positive change by exercising their right of voting.

Saif Ali Khan at an event/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Asked if he thinks elections unite the country, at a panel discussion here on Tuesday during the launch of the #UnitedByVote Campaign, Saif said: "Yes... the act of voting in the largest democracy in the world is obviously a very unifying thing. Voting is the most important thing that you can do as a citizen of this country.

"Young people notoriously do not vote and I think that is the reason we have been brought here today is to speak at this forum to try and influence and point out the importance of that vote," he said.

"Living in a democracy, that voice you have and that importance you have to effect change is the most important thing. I think that unity and that awareness of that democracy is why we are here," added Saif. The Baazaar actor said not voting should not be an option.

"Every vote is important and I think not voting should not be an option. You can really affect positive change and I think one of the things that any government or any leader should fear and be really aware of is the power of unity, of union, in this country," he said.

Citing an example, Saif said: "Like if you get a student union body together to decide and discuss and decide you can vote one way or not, suddenly, you become really important to these guys and they will fear you so, we should use that and look after the country that we live in."

Can the youth help in India's progress? "It's also about mindsets. I did a film on that also, where you, kind of, had to follow a certain career path many years ago. Following certain things was not an option. Frankly, even becoming an actor was not always the attractive option for certain people in families..."

He says "today, the idea is to find the passion, and to kind of use that to effect whatever positive change that you can bring in your universe and your sphere." The 48-year old star said that in an election season, it is important to do a fair amount of reading and research before voting.

He added: "You have to realise when someone is pro-government or unnecessarily against the government. There are certain publications and websites which speak the truth, so read from all angles."

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in the second season of "Sacred Games" followed by "Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior".

Also Read: Election 2019: Unfazed by trolling, Urmila Matondkar says she is here to stay

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates