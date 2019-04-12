Elections 2019: Number of post-graduates dropped in 16th Lok Sabha

national

Pic/Twitter IANS

The number of post-graduate legislators came down by 95 in the 16th Lok Sabha in comparison to the 15th Lok Sabha, even as the number of graduate members increased by 75 compared to the previous House.

According to data shared by the Press Information Bureau, there were 222 graduate and 161 post-graduate members in the 16th Lok Sabha elected in 2014, against 147 graduates and 256 post-graduates in the previous Lok Sabha elected in 2009.

The number of matriculate members increased marginally from 97 in 2009 to 102 in 2014, while those who failed to complete matriculation decreased marginally from 20 MPs in 2009 to 16 MPs in 2014.

The number of doctorate members in the House also increased to 41 in 2014 as compared to 24 in 2009.

