Elections 2019: P Chidambaram, Kiran Bedi, Raj Babbar cast their votes

Updated: Apr 18, 2019, 11:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Besides Maharashtra, polling is held in 14 seats in Karnataka, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry

Elections 2019: P Chidambaram, Kiran Bedi, Raj Babbar cast their votes
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Polling began on Thursday morning for 95 Lok Sabha seats spread across 11 states and the union territory of Puducherry with Tamil Nadu witnessing contest in 38 constituencies. Besides Tamil Nadu, polling is being held in 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry. Here's a list of famous personalities who cast their vote today. 

vote
Pic courtesy/AFP

Voting started on a peaceful note for 10 Lok Sabha seats spread in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in the second phase of elections on Thursday morning. The constituencies going to polling are -- Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur (SC) and Solapur (SC).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

raj babbarp chidambaramkiran bedikamal haasanshruti haasansushilkumar shindeashok chavannational newselections 2019Lok Sabha

Election 2019: How to cast vote without voter ID

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK