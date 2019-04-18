Elections 2019: P Chidambaram, Kiran Bedi, Raj Babbar cast their votes

national

Besides Maharashtra, polling is held in 14 seats in Karnataka, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Polling began on Thursday morning for 95 Lok Sabha seats spread across 11 states and the union territory of Puducherry with Tamil Nadu witnessing contest in 38 constituencies. Besides Tamil Nadu, polling is being held in 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry. Here's a list of famous personalities who cast their vote today.



Pic courtesy/AFP

Tamil Nadu: Actor turned politician Rajinikanth casts his vote at the polling station in Stella Maris College, in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/NfD3llN4J1 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Tamil Nadu: Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/XUudAsurPw — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Maharashtra: Maharashtra Congress chief and sitting MP from Nanded Ashok Chavan casts his vote at a polling station in Nanded parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/0bLxI6FGU1 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

#LokSabhaElections2019: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi casts her her vote pic.twitter.com/8YNZWWiJlV — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan queue up outside polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai to cast their votes. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ufeYNJ3pdM — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Agra: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and party's candidate from Fatehpur Sikri casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College, for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/l1rLK9F88C — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019

Karnataka: Former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda and his wife cast their votes at a polling station in Hassan's Paduvalahippe. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/kpBBzwbU7K — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Bihar: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Buxar, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, cast his vote at a polling station in Bhagalpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/6Kg9gwRWi2 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

K'taka CM HD Kumaraswamy after casting his vote in Ramanagara: Dynasty politics isn't an important issue now,country's problems are the main issue.Only because of dynasty politics®ional politics,this country developed in several states.We're not bothered abt criticism from BJP pic.twitter.com/twOgOyrHKk — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Tamil Nadu: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dinakaran cast his vote at a polling station in Besant Nagar in Chennai South parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/s7PMSsg00r — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin casts his vote at polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/AQRyKDQLCr — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Karnataka: CM HD Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and their son & JD(S) candidate from Mandya, Nikhil, cast their votes at a polling station in Ramanagara. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/QPzBzKs2pP — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Tamil Nadu: DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan casts his vote at a polling station in Mylapore, in Chennai South Parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ih4dgUkJZh — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

#LokSabhaElections2019 : Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/Q01FDttDRc — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Sitharaman, Chidambaram cast votes in the 2nd phase of polling



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/BqWIYWsNug pic.twitter.com/P2uThvwBpZ — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 18, 2019

#LokSabhaElections2019 : Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy casts his vote at a polling station. pic.twitter.com/bfW6y7F2pM — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Tamil Nadu: CM Edappadi K Palanisamy cast his vote at a polling station in Edappadi, Selam. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/mnh6hBLwwx — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Tamil Nadu: Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidi Rangarajan casts their vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/2C5hLVUsPb — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

#Maharashtra : Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde casts his vote at a polling station in Solapur, in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/N3rHPjfZQ9 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Voting started on a peaceful note for 10 Lok Sabha seats spread in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in the second phase of elections on Thursday morning. The constituencies going to polling are -- Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur (SC) and Solapur (SC).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates