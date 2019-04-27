Elections 2019: Priyanka Chaturvedi appointed Shiv Sena 'Upneta'

Published: Apr 27, 2019, 15:08 IST | ANI

This is the first organisational role given to Priyanka after she joined the BJP ally in Maharashtra on April 19, 219

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, who joined Uddhav Thackeray led-Shiv Sena recently, has been made an 'Upneta' in the party. This is the first organisational role given to Priyanka after she joined the BJP ally in Maharashtra on April 19.

She thanked the Shiv Sena chief on Twitter for the role assigned to her and expressed willingness to fulfill her duties to the best of her abilities. "Thank you Uddhav Thackeray ji for giving me an organisational role and responsibility, so as to contribute to the party to the best of my ability," she tweeted. 

Priyanka had resigned from Congress after the party had decided to reinstate some local leaders who had allegedly misbehaved with her during a press conference on the Rafale deal in Mathura.  Congress had initially ousted the leaders but recently, taking elections into consideration, took them back into the party.

