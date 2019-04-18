Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi make appeal to voters

national

As polling for phase two of Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday morning, Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to cast their vote.

Pic courtesy/PTI

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to voters to exercise their electoral right as the second phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway. "When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay," Gandhi said on Twitter, referring to Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme "NYAY". "Nyay for our unemployed youth; for our struggling farmers; for the small traders whose businesses were destroyed by demonetisation; for those who were persecuted because of their caste or religion," he added.

Shah also took to Twitter to urge people to cast their votes, referring to the Balakot air strike by the Indian Air Force and anti-satellite missile launch "Mission Shakti". "New India of ours is setting higher benchmarks in every field, whether it be on earth, water, sky or even space. "I appeal to all the voters in phase two, especially the young, that you must vote to keep this momentum going. In your one vote lies the country's pride and progress," Shah said.

As polling for the phase two of Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to cast their vote. "Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise," he tweeted. On election days, Modi usually takes to Twitter urging people to turn up at polling stations. "I hope more youngsters head to the polling booths and vote," he said. Polling began on Thursday morning for 95 Lok Sabha seats spread across 11 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry with Tamil Nadu witnessing contest in 38 constituencies. Voting was also underway in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha and in 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

