Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Narendra Modi: "Love will win"

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi cast his vote on Sunday and once again cornered Narendra Modi stating that the Prime Minister used "hate to garner votes" and affirmed that "love will win" in the ongoing elections. The Congress president exercised his franchise at a booth set up in NP Senior Secondary School at New Delhi' Aurangzeb Lane."Narendra Modi used hatred (during the poll campaign), while we used love. Love will win," he said.

#LokSabhaElections2019 | Voting begins for 59 parliamentary constituencies in the 6th phase of polling across Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GnAItgVqxz — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

The Rafale deal made it his list of four major issues on which the national elections are being contested on."The elections have been fought on four issues - unemployment, demonetisation, farmers issues and corruption in Rafale jet deal (to benefit) Anil Ambani," Gandhi told reporters. "Public is the master. They will decide," he replied on being asked if his party will emerge victorious.

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane. pic.twitter.com/KH6ngS7GqF — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi after casting his vote: The election was fought on key issues including demonetization, farmer problems, Gabbar Singh Tax and corruption in #Rafale. Narendra Modi used hatred in the campaign and we used love and I am confident love will win pic.twitter.com/gE1BgvQzPc — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Clad in his usual white kurta-pyjama, Gandhi was swarmed by media persons as he walked out of the polling booth tightly guarded by his security men. After a brief walk, he halted to address the media and also posed for photographs, while Party leader and candidate from New Delhi seat, Ajay Maken accompanied him.

Delhi: People queue up to vote at polling booth number 124 in Civil Lines(Chandni Chowk constituency) #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/3bJAf2k8xG — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Delhi: Polling officials gear up for voting for the East Delhi constituency at booth number 64, 65, & 66 at MCD Primary School in Jal Vihar. BJP's Gautam Gambhir, AAP's Atishi & Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely are contesting from this constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/h4BxkZrAyl — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

In this election, Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala's Wayanad apart from his family bastion of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, where he is the sitting lawmaker. Polling is being held today on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, eight seats in Bihar, all ten seats in Haryana, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal and four in Jharkhand. The seventh and last phase of national elections will take place on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

