Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Narendra Modi: "Love will win"

Published: May 12, 2019, 11:06 IST | mid-day online desk

The Congress president exercised his franchise at a booth set up in NP Senior Secondary School at New Delhi' Aurangzeb Lane."Narendra Modi used hatred (during the poll campaign), while we used love. Love will win," he said

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi cast his vote on Sunday and once again cornered Narendra Modi stating that the Prime Minister used "hate to garner votes" and affirmed that "love will win" in the ongoing elections. The Congress president exercised his franchise at a booth set up in NP Senior Secondary School at New Delhi' Aurangzeb Lane."Narendra Modi used hatred (during the poll campaign), while we used love. Love will win," he said.

Watch Video:

 

The Rafale deal made it his list of four major issues on which the national elections are being contested on."The elections have been fought on four issues - unemployment, demonetisation, farmers issues and corruption in Rafale jet deal (to benefit) Anil Ambani," Gandhi told reporters. "Public is the master. They will decide," he replied on being asked if his party will emerge victorious.

Clad in his usual white kurta-pyjama, Gandhi was swarmed by media persons as he walked out of the polling booth tightly guarded by his security men. After a brief walk, he halted to address the media and also posed for photographs, while Party leader and candidate from New Delhi seat, Ajay Maken accompanied him.

In this election, Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala's Wayanad apart from his family bastion of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, where he is the sitting lawmaker. Polling is being held today on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, eight seats in Bihar, all ten seats in Haryana, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal and four in Jharkhand. The seventh and last phase of national elections will take place on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Watch Video:

