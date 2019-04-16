Elections 2019: Sanjay Nirupam challenges Gajanan Kirtikar to public debates

national

Former city Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said it would be a fair way for voters in Mumbai North West constituency to assess their candidates

Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam (top) and Mumbai North West MP Gajanan Kirtikar. Pic/Sameer Markande

The political winds blowing in the Mumbai North West constituency might heat up soon as former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam contesting from the constituency has challenged his former colleague and Shiv Sena-BJP candidate Gajanan Kirtikar for an open debate over the developmental issues in the constituency represented by Kirtikar. The MP had defeated senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat from Mumbai North West in 2014, riding over the Modi wave. Nirupam has now introduced a twist in campaigning through this challenge.

In an open letter Nirupam has said, "Dear Shri Kirtikar ji, you have represented Mumbai North West for the past five years and are seeking a second term. I am contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from the same constituency. With the objective of providing the electorate a fair opportunity to assess their candidates, I challenge you to a debate on your performance in the past five years with regard to issues and problems of the constituency as well as projects, plans and programmes for the next five years at a date, time and venue of your convenience and choice." The letter also warned against use of any proxy by either candidate.

The open challenge has become a topic of discussion among voters in the constituency. "I look forward to your prompt reply in the best interests of transparency and accountability towards the electorate of our constituency," concluded the letter. Kirtikar told mid-day that he could not debate with a person "who had raised doubts" on our defence forces. "He does not have any credibility. My work is right is in front of the voters to whom I am answerable, not to Nirupam. Lok Sabha website has details of my performance. I have spend crores from my MP funds in my constituency," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates