Elections 2019: Scams took place during Congress rules, says Uddhav Thackeray

If Rahul Gandhi's grandmother (former prime minister Indira Gandhi) could not eradicate poverty, would the present Congress president be able to do it, Thackeray asked

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the Opposition over alleged scams that had taken place during the Congress rule, and said there should be an inquiry against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and NCP president Sharad Pawar.

"The Congress has put up hoardings, asking us if we don't feel ashamed. But Adarsh scam, fodder scam, coal scam took place during the Congress rule. Let there be an inquiry against Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar too," he said at a rally here. Pawar should not drag a person who is no more into politics, Thackeray said, referring to the NCP chief's statements against former defence minister Manohar Parrikar. He reminded that Pawar had broken away from the Congress after raising the issue of (then Congress president) Sonia Gandhi's foreign origins.

"Speak about all the scams that took place during the ten years (of UPA rule) and then ask us if we are ashamed of ourselves," he said. On Congress' promise to scrap the sedition law, he asked if people would give power to those who want that no case be registered against anti-national persons. If Rahul Gandhi's grandmother (former prime minister Indira Gandhi) could not eradicate poverty, would the present Congress president be able to do it, Thackeray asked.

