Elections 2019: Sonia Gandhi performs 'havan' ahead of filing nomination from Raebareli

UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi performed a 'havan' with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Congress central office

UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination papers for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat on Thursday. Sonia Gandhi and her family members, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi performed a 'havan' at the Congress central office ahead of filing nomination from Raebareli.

According to party spokesman LKP Singh, Sonia Gandhi will undertake a 700-metre road show before filing the nomination. Sonia Gandhi is trying to retain the seat for the fifth time. The seat, which will head for voting in the fifth-phase on May 6, will see a straight contest between Sonia Gandhi and Dinesh Pratap Singh, who had recently joined the BJP after leaving the Congress.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have not fielded any candidate in this Congress bastion. Sonia Gandhi had won the seat in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014. The Amethi parliamentary constituency, represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has four Assembly segments -- Tiloi, Gauriganj and Jagdishpur (reserved) in Amethi district and Salon (reserved) in Raebareli. Amethi goes to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase. The district administration has made all the arrangements for the filing of nominations, District Magistrate RM Mishra said.

