Elections 2019: Twitterati goes to vote, shares pictures

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections began in 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union territories for the first phase of the general elections.

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections began in 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union territories for the first phase of the general elections.

Prime Minister urged all voters to turn out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise.



I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2019

As voting is still underway, Twitterati has shared some pictures of going to vote so much so that the # VoteForIndia, #VoteKar, #VotingRound1 are trending on Twitter.

#VotingRound1 My Vote for strong India, My vote for fearless India. pic.twitter.com/ZVqbHmKw6U — Akshay Sivach (@itsme_Sivach) April 11, 2019

My first vote with my family ð³ï¸ð®ð³â¤ï¸#VotingRound1 pic.twitter.com/5Uez85mgyH — Kamya Gupta (@kamyag90) April 11, 2019

18 per cent voters had exercised their franchise in two constituencies of West Bengal in the first couple of hours and 15 per cent voting was recorded in Odisha.

