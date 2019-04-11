Elections 2019: Twitterati goes to vote, shares pictures

Published: Apr 11, 2019, 11:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 has commenced today in 91 constituencies spread across different states

Representational image

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections began in 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union territories for the first phase of the general elections.

Prime Minister urged all voters to turn out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

As voting is still underway, Twitterati has shared some pictures of going to vote so much so that the # VoteForIndia, #VoteKar, #VotingRound1 are trending on Twitter.

18 per cent voters had exercised their franchise in two constituencies of West Bengal in the first couple of hours and 15 per cent voting was recorded in Odisha.

(with inputs from agencies)

