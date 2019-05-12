Elections 2019: Voting recorded by 9 am for Lok Sabha seats

national

Polling for eight Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh commenced on Sunday with Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia being among the early voters

Patna: Around 8.30 per cent of 1.38 crore voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling in eight Lok Sabha seats of Bihar in the sixth phase on Sunday, election officials said. Polling is underway peacefully in West Champaran, Valmikinagar, East Champaran, Vaishali, Sheohar, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj with a few incidents of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines, the officials said. Siwan recorded the highest voter turnout at 13 per cent, 9.06 per cent in Sheohar, 10.50 per cent in Gopalganj, 9.00 per cent in Vaishali, 8.70 per cent in West Champaran, 8.90 per cent in Valmikinagar, 5.60 per cent in Maharajganj and 4.98 per cent in East Champaran, they said.

"Polling has been peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from any of these constituencies so far except initial reports of EVM malfunctioning from few places. Voting began after rectifying the technical problems," an official said. He said the polling began late - between 30 minutes and 90 minutes - in certain polling stations due to technical problems in EVMs which were rectified.

Bhopal: Polling for eight Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh commenced on Sunday with Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia being among the early voters. Scindia, who is seeking a re-election from Guna seat, went early in the morning to exercise his democratic right at a booth in his constituency, after the polling began at 7 am. State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V L Kantha Rao and his wife were also among the early ones to cast their votes at the Char Imli booth in the state capital Bhopal.

A poll volunteer allowed an around 80-year-old woman to jump the queue and cast the first vote at the Char Imli booth, where names of several VIPs are listed, Rao said. The CEO, who and his wife were the first two in the queue, praised the volunteer's gesture. "During mock poll conducted before the actual voting began, around 30 to 40 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were changed after some technical problems were found. Polling was going on peacefully in all the eight seats," Rao said.

Long queues were seen at various booths in the eight seats of Morena, Bhopal, Bhind, Guna, Sagar, Gwalior, Vidisha and Rajgarh where polling was underway, another official said.

Lucknow: The average poll percentage was 9.28 per cent, a state election office spokesperson said. While Basti parliamentary constituency recorded the highest turnout of 11.40 per cent, enthusiasm among voters was the least in Domariyaganj, where 7.60 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots till 9 am. Altogether, 177 candidates are contesting in these 14 constituencies, where 2.53 crore people are eligible to vote at 16,998 polling centres.

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a turnout of over 7 per cent in the first two hours of polling on Sunday, with North East Delhi recording the maximum voting percentage among seven constituencies, poll officials said. Voting began at 7 am on and it is scheduled to go on till 6 pm.

"The total turn out in first two hours was 7.67 per cent," a senior official in the Delhi CEO Office said.

Voting percentage recorded in the seven constituencies are -- North East Delhi - 8.61; Chandni Chowk - 6.90 per cent; East Delhi - 8.31; North West Delhi - 8.00; New Delhi - 6.48; West Delhi - 8.33; and South Delhi - 7.05 pe cent. Polling began in the morning in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies here in the sixth phase of general elections, with prominent names including former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Union minister Harsh Vardhan and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir in the fray. Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.

Ranchi: An estimated 15.36 per cent of the total 66,85,401 voters exercised their franchise till 9 am on Sunday for four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand, an election official said. This is the third phase of polling in the state and the country's sixth. Voters queued up before booths in Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum (ST) constituencies since early morning and the polling began at 7 am. The polling, which is peaceful so far, will be held till 4 pm.

Lucknow: Voting was yet to pick up in the first two hours of polling Sunday in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of eastern UP where SP President Akhilesh Yadav and Union minister Maneka Gandhi are among key contestants. The average poll percentage was 9.28 per cent, a state election office spokesperson said. While Basti parliamentary constituency recorded the highest turnout of 11.40 per cent, enthusiasm among voters was the least in Domariyaganj, where 7.60 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots till 9 am.

Chandigarh:Polling began on Sunday morning in ten constituencies of Haryana in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will seal the fate of 223 candidates, including Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the 10 parliamentary constituencies, officials said. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was among the early voters in Karnal.

Haryana's Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said over 1.80 crore people are eligible to vote in the state. Of them, 97,16,516 are male, 83,40,173 female and 207 transgenders.

