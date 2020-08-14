Elina Svitolina relives exciting vacation with tennis beau Gael Monfils

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina has revealed that her boat trip with boyfriend Gael Monfils last month has been the most exciting thing she has done in the past few months, after she was forced to stay at home as tennis events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

The couple visited many places like Corsica in France, Sardinia in Italy and the French and Italian Riviera. Talking to American tennis ace Bethanie Mattek-Sands on her show, Tennis United, Elina said: "It was a completely unexpected vacation. We decided to take a boat trip. Our friends invited us. Because Gael was not sure about it. He is not so much of a sea person. That [vacation] was the most exciting thing [I've done] in the past few months."

