Elina Svitolina still feels emotional about her toy dog who disappeared two years ago

Tennis star Elina Svitolina admitted she still feels emotional when reminded of Bobik — her toy dog who disappeared two years ago.

"I forgot him in the room. It was very sad. Sorry. I lost him. Yeah, it's like this. It's a toy, but he was my talisman, my lucky charm," said the Ukrainian third seed who made the third round of French Open by seeing off Renata Zarazua of Mexico 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

