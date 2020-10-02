Search

Elina Svitolina still feels emotional about her toy dog who disappeared two years ago

Updated: 02 October, 2020 08:14 IST | A correspondent | Paris

Tennis star Elina Svitolina admitted she still feels emotional when reminded of Bobik - her toy dog

Elina Svitolina
Elina Svitolina

Tennis star Elina Svitolina admitted she still feels emotional when reminded of Bobik — her toy dog who disappeared two years ago.

"I forgot him in the room. It was very sad. Sorry. I lost him. Yeah, it's like this. It's a toy, but he was my talisman, my lucky charm," said the Ukrainian third seed who made the third round of French Open by seeing off Renata Zarazua of Mexico 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 02 October, 2020 07:01 IST

Tags

tennis newssports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK