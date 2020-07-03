Elle Macpherson is not stressed about ageing

Supermodel Elle Macpherson believes in inner beauty more than the outer charm. In an interaction with Red magazine, the 56-year-old opened up about her changed lifesytle, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Genetics can only get you so far.By the time you reach 50, you realise it's all about caring for your body and your levels of vitality, so you can do the things you want to do. I've tried all sorts of workouts and diets, but now a lot of the things I did in my 30s and 40s no longer work for me. I used to think I was healthy because I could survive on three hours sleep and snack on coffee ... In people's eyes, I suspect I still looked great, but I didn't feel great. That was demoralising.I didn't have a sense of vitality. I felt unlike myself, sort of fragmented," she shared.

She also does not give heed to ageing.

"I don't feel the pressure to look a certain way any more - I'm much more interested in my wellbeing. I believe real beauty is soul deep, not skin deep. It's a way of being, a way of living. Without ageing, I could never have the gift of being a mother to two grown young men. It's wonderful. Our relationship has evolved as they've grown. They're very attuned on many levels and I learn a lot from them," Elle said.

