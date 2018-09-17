Ellen DeGeneres plays cupid to Naomi Osaka and actor Michael Jordan
Ellen DeGeneres quickly played the cupid by sending him a selfie with Naomi Osaka. After posing for a picture to be sent to the actor, Osaka told DeGeneres jokingly, "You're stressing me out. I'm too young to be stressed out like this."
Naomi Osaka, 20, who became the first Japanese player to win a grand slam by defeating Serena Williams at the US Open winner, has revealed to celebrity TV host Ellen DeGeneres that she has a crush on American actor Michael B Jordan, 31.
And DeGeneres quickly played the cupid by sending him a selfie with Osaka. After posing for a picture to be sent to the actor, Osaka told DeGeneres jokingly, "You're stressing me out. I'm too young to be stressed out like this."
Later, DeGeneres tweeted a video of the actor and wrote: "I texted @MichaelB4Jordan about @Naomi_Osaka_. Obvi he responded." "Ellen hit me up and told me she was having you on the show, so I wanted to send my love and support and just say congratulations. It's a big moment for you, and the way you carry yourself with such humility and grace, it's really amazing to see. Keep being great, everybody's watching out — me too," Jordan said in the video.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Do you know these interesting facts about India's leading bowler R Ashwin