Ellen DeGeneres plays cupid to Naomi Osaka and actor Michael Jordan

tennis

Ellen DeGeneres quickly played the cupid by sending him a selfie with Naomi Osaka. After posing for a picture to be sent to the actor, Osaka told DeGeneres jokingly, "You're stressing me out. I'm too young to be stressed out like this."

Naomi Osaka, Michael B Jordan and Ellen DeGeneres

Naomi Osaka, 20, who became the first Japanese player to win a grand slam by defeating Serena Williams at the US Open winner, has revealed to celebrity TV host Ellen DeGeneres that she has a crush on American actor Michael B Jordan, 31.

And DeGeneres quickly played the cupid by sending him a selfie with Osaka. After posing for a picture to be sent to the actor, Osaka told DeGeneres jokingly, "You're stressing me out. I'm too young to be stressed out like this."

Later, DeGeneres tweeted a video of the actor and wrote: "I texted @MichaelB4Jordan about @Naomi_Osaka_. Obvi he responded." "Ellen hit me up and told me she was having you on the show, so I wanted to send my love and support and just say congratulations. It's a big moment for you, and the way you carry yourself with such humility and grace, it's really amazing to see. Keep being great, everybody's watching out — me too," Jordan said in the video.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates