Ellen Kuras to direct Kate Winslet in Lee Miller biopic

Ellen Kuras, best known for her work on web series 'Ozark' and mini-series 'Catch 22', has come on board to direct Kate Winslet in biopic 'Lee'. The film is based on the life of Lee Miller, the Vogue cover model turned World War II correspondent.

Liz Hannah will pen the screenplay for the independent project, adapted from the book 'The Lives of Lee Miller' by Anthony Penrose, Miller's son. 'Lee Miller had a passion to expose the truth, which led her to photographing the brutal realities of the Second World War that was publicly down-played and hushed up. "This is a film which takes us on a journey that encounters loyalty and betrayal, but ultimately reveals the enigma that Lee was ' as someone who buried her own hidden truths within,' Kuras said in a statement to Variety.

Winslet said she "tremendously" admires Miller and is thrilled to get an opportunity to play her on screen. 'Lee Miller was a magnificent explosion of extremes. A woman I admire tremendously and whom I am so thrilled to be playing in this film. An extreme lover, thinker, life liver, cook, Vogue cover girl, war correspondent, icon, mother. And yet history leaves her largely misunderstood.' Winslet is also producing the film along with Troy Lum and Andrew Mason of Hopscotch Features. The film is set to start the production early next year.

