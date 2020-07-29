Elli AvrRam announces her next big project on her birthday
Elli AvrRam joins the star-studded cast of Gaurang Doshi's web series 7th Sense
Earlier this year, Elli AvrRam stunned everyone with a brilliant performance in Mohit Suri's Malang. With most crediting hers as one of the top acts in the action thriller, the actress has been flooded with several big offers from industry bigwigs. On her birthday today, Elli is all set to make a special announcement about her next project. Elli has been officially signed on board as one of the leads in Gaurang Doshi Productions' upcoming web series 7th Sense.
With that, Elli AvrRam will also join the star-studded cast of the digital show with the likes of R Madhavan, Ameesha Patel, Prateik Babbar, Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Dela Frooz and Manuj Sharma who are already part of the project. It's a huge ensemble thriller that is being readied under the patronage of His Excellency Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni, an Emirati businessman, Guinness World Record holder and Ambassador at Large, Dubai, and will be filmed in the UAE.
Elli is enthralled with the news and shares, "I don't really know how to express in words how excited I am to get back to a set, to step into a character and just live that character, be that character and just shoot. The moment I knew that this project is being produced by Gaurang Sir, I mean I already knew it's a brilliant script because he is that one producer who is extremely choosy and he has that brilliant eye for what is great. I feel so blessed and grateful that Sir is putting his belief in me, for letting me be a part of this show." 7th Sense is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat murder mystery that will take the audience by a huge surprise.
The birthday girl further adds, "So it's a murder thriller mystery that's going to be shot on a huge scale and in a very different way from what we've normally seen before. And I've got a very strong role which I'm super excited about." Shooting for 7th Sense, directed by Karan Darra, begins in the first week of August in the UAE, with limited crew members and the star cast.
Born on July 29, 1990, in Stockholm, Sweden, Elli AvrRam is the daughter of veteran Swedish actress Maria Granlund and Greek musician Jannis Avramidis. Her birth name is Elisabet Avramidou Granlund. (All photos/Elisabet Elli AvrRam's official Instagram account)
Elli's mother Maria has worked with Ingmar Bergman in Oscar-winning film 'Fanny and Alexander', while Elli did a lot of theatre in Sweden too, before entering Bollywood.
In 2013, Elli made her Bollywood debut with Mickey Virus, starring Maniesh Paul. Director Saurabh Varma zeroed in on Elli after auditioning 200 young women. Little did he know that the actress was the daughter of the veteran Swedish actress Maria Granlund.
After Mickey Virus, she worked on improving Hindi, dance moves and acting. She can communicate in Hindi now. Elli then participated in Bigg Boss - Season 7. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Elli truly gained fame after her Bigg Boss stint.
In one of the episodes of the reality show, when actor Sunny Deol came to promote his movie, its host Salman Khan praised Elli saying, "Paanch saal pehle ki Katrina Kaif lagti hai (Looks like how Katrina used to look five years ago)".
After Bigg Boss, Elli bagged her second Bollywood film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which marked the debut of Kapil Sharma. However, she later went on to only grab "special appearance" opportunities in songs and films.
She has been a part of the Hindi film industry for a while and became a known face due to her participation in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. However, she still hasn't got her due as an actor.
To succeed in Bollywood is tough, to make it big sans a Godfather is tougher, and that's why perhaps Avram isn't there just as yet. But there's a lot more than what meets the eye.
In a no-holds-barred manner, she was revealed in an interview about her experience in the so-called glamour industry. "I was told I needed to lose weight. They said I'm short and I was told about my forehead and my teeth. One girl who was connected to Bollywood told me, 'Oh, but sweetheart you can never become an actress because you're too short."
"I choose not to listen to that. Within two months of me being in India, I felt I don't have it. Some felt I looked old like an aunty because of my long hair," added Elli.
Talking specifically about facing casting couch, Elli said, "I had gone for a few meetings. I met these two directors who especially shook my hand and scratched it with one of the fingers. After that one meeting, I asked my friend about it. He was shocked and said, "Oh, no did he do that? Do you know what that means?' I didn't know and he told me that he wanted to sleep with me."
Elli, however, is still thankful to Salman Khan who guided her after her Bigg Boss stint. "I am grateful for whatever he has done for me. The way he was praising me (on the show) is like a blessing as it was coming from a superstar like him. I feel happy to be noticed. I am happy that I have someone, who I can contact. He loves to help people I am glad I am one of those who he is helping," she said.
Elli created waves with the special dance numbers in various films, such as Chamma Chamma in Fraud Saiyan, and Zilla Hilela song from Jabariya Jodi, besides her role in the Netflix series Typewriter.
Elli's last Bollywood outing was the hit film Malang. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. She played an important role in the film and her character Jessie impressed the audience.
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Elli AvrRam!
