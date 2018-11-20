Elli AvrRam burns her leg while performing the opening episode of The Dance Project

music

Elli AvrRam, who will be seen performing on Buzz by Aastha Gill went through a fire mishap

Elli AvrRam.picture courtesy:Instagram

India’s first original digital dance property The Dance Project is all set to scorch your screens with a sizzling first episode of Elli AvrRam, Wild Ripperz, and Faisal & Vaishnavi.

Says Jay Mehta, Sony Music Digital Head, "Elli was supposed to start the dance by brushing a matchstick against her leg and the matchstick would burn. However, while doing this stunt she actually burnt her leg! We all got a bit frightened and stopped the shoot for some time to give her medical help. In spite of the injury, she carried on and performed brilliantly."



Presented and Produced by Sony Music, the dancing property takes pride in Music being recreated, Dance - reimagined & Magic – recreated…. making it exclusive and original! To celebrate dance like never before, It gives a common platform to the best of three worlds i.e. Bollywood, TV & YouTube to showcase their talent and collaborate.



A simple format of 12 episodes releasing weekly on Sony Music India’s YouTube channel beginning November 23rd, each episode features 4 performances: 1 by a Bollywood Dance Celeb, 1 by a TV Dance Star, 1 by a YouTube Dance icon & 1 collaboration between TV & YouTube stars.

