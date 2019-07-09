Elli AvrRam on The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati: Really grateful to Ekta ma'am for believing in me

web-series

Elli AvrRam, who will next be seen playing Mrs. Sylvia Nanavati in The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati speaks about her character

Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam is on cloud nine, and why not? The actress is all set to portray Mrs. Sylvia Nanavati in Alt Balaji's upcoming web series, The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati. The show is based on the 1959's sensational Nanavati court case.

The show's trailer was recently released and Elli looked great in her role of Mrs. Sylvia Nanavati. She is not only looking stunning in her period get-up but is also brilliantly emoting Sylvia's vulnerability through her eyes.

Elli can't thank Ekta Kapoor enough for giving her this opportunity, she said, "I am really grateful to Ekta ma'am for believing in me after seeing my audition and giving me this opportunity. I'm also grateful to my director Shashant Shah who thought of me for this role. Sylvia is a very vulnerable character and it's the first time I've got to play all kinds of emotions, even of a mother and a wife, which is something I've never been in real life. The journey of discovering my character and imagining what real Sylvia must have gone through at that time and from my own experiences putting my role together is what excites me as an actress. I'm extremely excited for the show to release and I'm hoping everyone will enjoy seeing the Nanavati story being told in a different way for the first time."

Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati who shot three bullets from his revolver at a businessman and later confessed his crime to the police. Even after six decades the infamous story of K.M. Nanavati Vs. The state of Maharashtra is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India and marks a landmark judgement in the history of India.

ALTBalaji's The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati will have a whole host of theatre veterans playing pivotal roles.

Also Read: The Verdict - State vs Nanavati depicts a landmark judgement

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates