Elli AvrRam-Shantanu Maheshwari's Haaye Oye will make you fall in love

Sony Music presents yet another chart-topping love song for listeners with QARAN's Haaye Oye feat. Elli AvrRam and Shantanu Maheshwari

Directed by the Vishal Handa, the song video celebrates young-love with an urban but chic Bollywood routine and a very unique hook-step that is sure to have a massive uptake by viewers.

The video journeys a cute love story and features QARAN who is the central thread of the storytelling. Choreographed by Ashley Lobo and Danceworx, the dance is a culmination of jazz, hip and Bollywood dance, the video showcases Elli and the girls performing jazz routines whilst Shantanu killing it in their hip hop element.



Says Rohan Jha, Head Pop, Sony Music India "This song is really special and the pre-buzz around it has been extremely overwhelming. We are very thrilled to be releasing the song today and are sure that listeners and viewers are going to love watching it."



Says Elli, "it's out… my favourite love song, and it’s unlike anything I have done before. It was so much fun shooting the video with Shantanu, Qaran and Vishal and it shows!"



Adds on Shantanu, "When I heard the song for the first time I absolutely loved it! It instantly clicked with me! And I had a blast working with such a passionate cast and crew which got me even more geared up and enthusiastic about the entire project!"



"It's a special day. A song that has been very close to my heart for a long time now belongs to the public. Elli, Shantanu, Vishal & Sony Music have brought my song to life with an incredible video and the initial response has been humbling, to say the least." Says QARAN



Sung by Ash King and the song is about the moment one falls in love.

