Elliot Page: I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am

Ellen Page, 33, the Oscar-nominated star of films such as Juno (2007) and Inception (2010), has come out as a transgender. In a statement, posted on Twitter, they said that they have changed their name to Elliot Page and expressed "overwhelming gratitude" for those who have supported them.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page, who previously came out as gay in 2014, is one of the most vocal artistes from Hollywood's LGBTQ community. Page is married Emma Portner since 2018. The actor said despite being "profoundly happy", they have a fear of invasiveness over their news as well as concern over discrimination.

